Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 18 (Scarborough Southwest) Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Kim Martin profile

My name is Kim Martin and I want to be your next Trustee in Scarborough Southwest.

I’ve always been an engaged mom. Since my children started at our local school I’ve been volunteering in increasingly more responsible roles on our School Advisory Council for seven years. As an employee of Variety Village, I engage with the community at large throughout the week. I feel strongly that community engagement is an integral part of the Trustee job.

Before this I worked at a school responsible for communications, events, and fundraising. This is where I learned what it takes to provide an environment for children to thrive and grow. Combined with my previous experience in the automotive, technology, and fitness industries I am well equipped to serve as your next Trustee.

I’m ready to work, ready to help our students as Parthi has laid a great foundation to build on. We need to continue to bring appropriate programming and resources for our kids to engage in and thrive. This means smart planning for building/renovating schools, relevant program development, and having the tools that our students and teachers need. I will ensure that your voices will be heard so that together we can build stronger schools and communities. This includes continuing to require accountability, transparency, creativity, and a problem solving mindset.

Why am I running for Trustee? When I stand in the middle of the school yard at drop off and the bell rings I hear the children’s voices as they run to get in line to enter the school. It’s for them, it’s for their futures, it’s for our communities, creating tomorrow’s citizens!

For more about me and to start a conversation please visit my website VoteforKim.ca or email me trustee.kmartin@gmail.com.

