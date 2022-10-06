Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 18 (Scarborough Southwest) Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Anna Sidiropoulos profile

Anna Sidiropoulos is running for Trustee in Ward 18 Scarborough Southwest of the Toronto District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

ANNA SIDIROPOULOS – Ward 18 Scarborough Southwest Toronto District School Board candidate for Trustee

Anna Sidiropoulos, a local business owner and lifetime resident of Cliffside, is mother to three TDSB students.

Two of Anna’s children are in the Birchmount Exceptional Athlete Program, two are part of the Extended French Program and one has learning challenges. These experiences, along with the 12 years of volunteering at her children’s schools (eight as School Council Chair), makes her the most relevant and committed candidate.

Anna will PUT STUDENTS FIRST in every decision at the board by:

Promoting parent engagement, a key success factor in student achievement

Supporting opportunities for all students by focusing on their individual skill sets through differentiated and individualized learning

Facilitating and strengthening better communication between the TDSB and parents for greater accountability

Fostering positive relationships among ALL stakeholders in our children’s education

Listening and respecting the diverse voices of her constituents and community members

“I first met Anna a number of years ago at a meeting for parent council chairpersons within the ward. My first impressions of Anna were of a person who was friendly, knowledgeable, and selfless. Those first impressions hold true to this day and after years of working together I can add words like dedicated, advocate, and tireless. As a parent of two students in the TDSB, a former parent council chair, and a behaviour therapist working with students in the community, I can honestly say that Anna has all the right qualities and skills to be a fantastic trustee. Ward 18 needs and deserves a trustee whose priority is the students, who has the desire and skills to advocate for everyone, and who wants this role within our community for the right reasons,” said Ying Ong, member of School Council for Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute and a local resident.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 18 Scarborough Southwest of the Toronto District School Board who we had contact information for to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We are running the profiles of those who responded to our request. Also running for Trustee for the Toronto District School Board’s Ward 18 are Malika Ghous, Naser Kaid, Sonny Mir and Daniel Pan . We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.