Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 16 Beaches-East York Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Michelle Aarts profile

Michelle Aarts is running for Trustee in Ward 16 Beaches-East York of the Toronto District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Engagement in school and community has always been a priority for me, as a parent, as a neighbour, and as the TDSB Trustee for Beaches East York since 2018.

Over the last four years I have worked within the TDSB to increase funding and programming for anti-racism, mental health, equity, student voice, outdoor education, active schools, and technology. I have also worked at the provincial level to advocate for better funding and resources, curriculum changes, and to advance equity. In Beaches-East York I have worked to support partnerships with the City to increase health and safety, neighbourhood safety, community access, and active travel infrastructure. I have also worked to increase partnerships with community agencies who are critical to supporting the needs of families.

My priorities for the next term include

Pandemic recovery (reading, mathematics, wellbeing, and human resources)

Increased partnerships for mental health, food security, and student need

Continuing to build resources to combat racism and hate

Meeting the education Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Increased supports for special education and inclusive classrooms

Expanded access to programs based on student interest

Increasing communication and access to information for families and the public

Advocate for greater infrastructure funding, especially for accessibility, and greater autonomy in decision making for school upgrades and new builds

Continuing to advocate for schools as community hubs

The past four years have been challenging and rewarding. There is still more work to do to develop inclusive and accessible schools within the TDSB and advance equity across the Province. I hope that you can support me in continuing this work.

For more information go to contact me at Michelle@Aarts.ca or visit www.aarts.ca or go to Facebook @AartsMichelle.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 16 Beaches-East York of the Toronto District School Board who we had contact information for to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We are running the profiles of those who responded to our request. Also running for Trustee for the Toronto District School Board’s Ward 16 is Sanjai Kumar. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.