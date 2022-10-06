Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 15 (Toronto-Danforth) Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Sukhpreet Sangha profile

Sukhpreet Sangha is running for Trustee in Ward 15 Toronto-Danforth of the Toronto District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

SUKHPREET SANGHA – Ward 15 (Toronto-Danforth) Toronto District School Board candidate for Trustee

I teach law and run related programming in eight TDSB high schools through U of T Law. Two of the schools I teach in are in Toronto-Danforth, and one is just north of it. I work in schools that are under-resourced, with learners that are primarily racialized and from low-income households, as well as with many newcomer students in ESL classes. This work, coupled with my previous work as a practicing lawyer, is what led me to run for TDSB trustee. I know what our schools are like from the inside, and how to improve them.

I am a progressive lawyer and educator because of the strong, public education I received growing up as a working-class kid in Kitchener, Ontario. I moved to Toronto in 2010 and have lived here ever since, while becoming increasingly frustrated with the growing inequalities and shrinking opportunities for residents who are not wealthy. Good public education is a key path to fulfilling futures for youth.

My three priorities are funding, fairness, and facilities.

I want to ensure that the TDSB fights for adequate funding from the province and strengthens its commitments to decolonizing our schools and battling anti-Black racism within them. I also want to fight back against regressive attacks on sex education, gender identity, and anti-racism education. I will devise creative solutions to ensure that students feel cared for and valued, not distracted by decrepit, overheated buildings. Many education workers’ contracts expired at the end of August, so this is an important time to elect trustees like me who will support workers’ rights if the province fails them.

To learn more about me and my priorities and to hear from those who have endorsed me, please visit sukhforthebooks.com. Vote Sukhpreet Sangha for Toronto-Danforth TDSB Trustee! Thank you.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 15 (which includes Toronto-Danforth) of the Toronto District School Board to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.