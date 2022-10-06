Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 15 (Toronto-Danforth) Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Sara Ehrhardt profile

Sara Ehrhardt is running for Trustee in Ward 15 (Toronto-Danforth) of the Toronto District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

My name is Sara Ehrhardt and I am running to be public school trustee in Toronto-Danforth.

My child is in Grade 2 at Duke of Connaught and we spent two years in virtual school through Morse. I sat on the Duke of Connaught School Advisory Council in 2020/21. I work full time for the Ontario Public Service and have degrees in engineering and public policy.

With the challenges of the last few years, we need a school board trustee who will be a champion for all our kids. I am running for trustee because I know I can be that champion.

As a co-founder of Toronto East Enders for Child Care, my advocacy generated national attention, helped save city and school childcare centres from cuts, and contributed to government action on creating affordable child care.

In 2017, when the Duke school pool was threatened with closure due to budget cuts, I successfully fought alongside other parents to save the pool and increase city swim classes across the east end.

As your trustee, I will continue to advance the values of our community at the Toronto District School Board. These include: safer schools that support our children’s wellbeing; transparency around our schools and the board; advancing equity, inclusion and social justice; and collaborating with parents and educators on improvements.

The coming years will continue to be challenging for all public services. But our schools – and our kids – need us. I am excited to work together to make our schools better and I hope to have your support.

For more information, visit http://www.SaraForTrustee.ca or contact my campaign at SaraTrusteeCampaign@gmail.com or at 647-691-9133.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 15 (which includes Toronto-Danforth) of the Toronto District School Board to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.