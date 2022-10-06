Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 15 (Toronto-Danforth) Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Nicole Ufoegbune profile

Nicole Ufoegbune is running for Trustee in Ward 15 Toronto-Danforth of the Toronto District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Nicole Ufoegbune is running for office and seeking your vote because she values education and believes that by addressing four priorities, we can take action on delivering the quality education every student in this city deserves.

If elected as the TDSB Trustee for Ward 15,Toronto-Danforth, Nicole pledges to work with you, the key stakeholders, to realize this significant outcome and will leverage her expertise in business and public administration, her experience mentoring youth in Ontario public schools, her skills teaching University-level finance and business sessions, and her experience driving efficiencies in large, complex organizations — to create exceptional learning environments for students.

Nicole grew up in many of Canada’s most vibrant cities and during her school years. She stayed busy with academics, the school band, swimming and almost every school sport. She made her first foray into politics as a teenager in her bid to become the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Student Trustee for her local community. Eager to learn more about business and policy, Nicole completed a Bachelor of Commerce, Honours, Finance degree at the University of Ottawa; as well as a bilingual Master of Arts in Public Administration degree, while working as an Economist in the public sector.

Nicole has travelled extensively across Canada to study important policy issues and to connect and consult with Canadians on the topics that matter most — including finance, public sector performance, and real solutions for pressing city challenges.

Through these experiences and research findings, Nicole further recognized the importance of building a world-class education system and believes this can be enhanced through her campaign platform, which entails (1) Ending Academic Streaming; (2) Fostering Safe, Healthy and Inclusive Schools; (3) Bolstering Parent & Caregiver Engagement; and (4) Supporting Efficient Financial Stewardship.

Nicole welcomes the opportunity to serve as your representative; please visit https://www.votenicoleto.ca/

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 15 (which includes Toronto-Danforth) of the Toronto District School Board to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.