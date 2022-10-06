Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 15 (Toronto-Danforth) Toronto District School Board Trustee candidate Matt Farrell profile

Matt Farrell is running for Trustee in Ward 15 (Toronto-Danforth) of the Toronto District School Board in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

As a long-time resident of the City of Toronto, I am proud to work and raise a family in such a vibrant community. Coming from a long line of educational professionals, I have a deep respect and appreciation for our public education system and its value to our communities. This respect is only deepened through my experiences as a contract lecturer at various GTA universities and colleges.

With an extensive background in labour relations and negotiations, I am uniquely suited to provide insight and leadership as the Board considers upcoming union contract negotiations. Goals of fair compensation and fiscal responsibility may appear to be opposing interests, but I know from experience a mutual solution can always be achieved. This is the perspective I will bring as the TDSB enters into negotiations with its unions with a “students-first” mandate underlying everything.

In my current role, I also have responsibility for facility renewal and capital planning. I believe this puts me in an ideal position to support TDSB staff to address the challenge of a $4-billion repair backlog.

I have also been fortunate to contribute to my community as a volunteer board member and professionally have worked closely with municipal agency boards, setting priorities and providing leadership.

Please visit my website, www.mattfarrell.vote, which details actionable plans to bring about positive change within the TDSB to address many of our most challenging issues, including student equity, school safety, combating hate, class sizes and more.

I am looking forward to using my experience and energy to focus on this new opportunity as TDSB Trustee for Toronto-Danforth.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates running for Trustee in Ward 15 (which includes Toronto-Danforth) of the Toronto District School Board to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this will help inform your vote.