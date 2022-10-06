Toronto Votes 2022: Candidates’ meeting for Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest set for evening of Tuesday, Oct. 11

Voters in Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest will have a chance to meet the candidates running for Councillor at a meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The candidates’ meeting will take place at the Birchmount Bluffs Neighbourhood Centre, 93 Birchmount Rd., from 7 to 9 p.m.

The meeting has been organized by the Birchmount Bluffs Neighbourhood Centre, the West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre and the Scarborough Civic Action Network (SCAN).

Challenging incumbent Gary Crawford for the Toronto Council seat in Scarborough Southwest are are Corey David, Lorenzo Berardinetti, Parthi Kandavel, Philip Mills, Kevin Rupasinghe, Sharif Ahmed, and Malik Ahmad.

For more information on this candidates’ meeting, including the option of viewing it remotely, please go to https://sswdebate.eventbrite.ca