Toronto Votes: Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest Councillor candidate Parthi Kandavel profile

Parthi Kandavel is running for Councillor in Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Growing up in Scarborough Southwest and raising my family here now, means I’m accountable to my own community. I am running to be your next Councillor to fight for Responsible Planning, Improved Public Services and to Protect our Neighbourhoods and Green Spaces.

Scarborough Southwest is being inundated with irresponsible development and planning without principles, all of which was done during COVID and without any genuine consultation with the community.

As your Toronto District School Board Trustee for the last eight years, and as a teacher, I understand first-hand how healthy, well functioning and sustainable neighbourhoods are the only way forward. I know what works, what can be improved upon and what is broken. We’re seeing wave after wave of new market priced condos while losing affordable units where so many seniors, families, and long term residents have been our neighbours for decades. Of course, we do need housing options – options which are responsible, protect our green spaces and are at pace with public services. Schools in south Scarborough are near or at capacity – shipping students to schools outside their neighbourhoods is not an option I would ever support.

In the 1960s Toronto City Hall was ruled by developers. Prominent thinker Jane Jacobs and other visionaries, like Beacher John Sewell, led the fight to take back local control of planning and development at City Hall. They took control by volunteering and electing councillors who understood the value of healthy neighbourhoods and community centred development.

History is repeating itself. We need to return to grassroots activism and take back control of our neighbourhoods.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the local municipal election candidates that we could find contact information for to send us in profiles of themselves and why they are running for office. We present this information to help voters make an informed decision. Please note that among the eight Council candidates in Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest, we received the profiles and information sent to us from Gary Crawford, Corey David, Parthi Kandavel, Philip Mills and Kevin Rupasinghe. Also running for Councillor in Ward 20 are Malik Ahmad, Sharif Ahmed and Lorenzo Berardinetti.