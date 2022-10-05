Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest Councillor candidate Kevin Rupasinghe profile

Kevin Rupasinghe is running for Councillor in Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

KEVIN RUPASINGHE – Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest candidate for Councillor

I’m running to be your Councillor so we can share in a vision for a better city, better neighbourhoods, and stronger communities here in Scarborough Southwest.

I’m proud to live in Cliffside. I love Scarborough for the same reasons you do: the people, the food, the nature, the culture. Scarborough is welcoming and vibrant; that’s why I will raise my family here. And I know there is so much more we can do to make it even better.

We need to make our streets safer for everyone getting around in our community. We need to make housing more affordable, so people can continue to call Scarborough home. We need to invest in better jobs, more transit, and new infrastructure, while protecting our incredible natural landscape.

For years, we have tolerated the same ineffective career politicians who have failed to address the issues that seriously affect you: the cost of housing is out of control, more people are being injured and killed on our streets, and there is no plan for how to shape the growth coming to our community. Worse, they have acted as significant barriers to progress, focusing on their own agendas instead of working proactively with residents to find solutions to critical problems here in Scarborough.

I have a background in Cities Engineering and community organizing on municipal issues, which means I’ve studied and know how cities work, and what 21st century cities need.

Scarborough Southwest needs someone who is going to listen and fight for us all at City Hall. That is why I am running: it’s time to elect a champion for our community.

As your Councillor I will bring my energy, knowledge, and tenacity to City Hall to truly represent you in the fight for the future of Scarborough.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the local municipal election candidates that we could find contact information for to send us in profiles of themselves and why they are running for office. We present this information to help voters make an informed decision. Please note that among the eight Council candidates in Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest, we received the profiles and information sent to us from Gary Crawford, Corey David, Parthi Kandavel, Philip Mills and Kevin Rupasinghe. Also running for Councillor in Ward 20 are Malik Ahmad, Sharif Ahmed and Lorenzo Berardinetti.