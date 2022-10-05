Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest Councillor candidate Gary Crawford profile

Gary Crawford is a candidate for Councillor in Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest in the municipal election on Oct. 24.

GARY CRAWFORD – Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest candidate for Councillor

As both a resident of Scarborough and in my representative roles as both Toronto District School Board Trustee and Councillor for a combined 19 years, I know Scarborough Southwest and the changes and challenges over the years.

I have met, spoken with and listened to thousands of residents working to improve their quality of lives in Scarborough and the City.

More than ever, we need strong leadership and real experience to get us through post COVID-19 and its economic challenges to lead Toronto to a strong recovery as well as to finish the good work that we have started such as improved community safety in our neighbourhoods and on our roads, affordability both in housing and the cost of living in Toronto and in shaping better neighbourhoods through more efficiency at the City and stronger community engagement.

After settling in Scarborough Southwest to raise my young family I was elected as Toronto District School Board Trustee, where I held many leadership roles including Co-chair of the Board, Chair of Facilities Management and Chair of Negotiations.

After serving for seven years as TDSB Trustee and with a passion for public service, I successfully ran for City Council in 2010 for Scarborough Southwest and was re-elected in both 2014 and 2018.

Among my roles at the City, I am a member of the Mayor’s Executive Committee and have served as Budget Chief for the past eight years. I am an active advocate for arts and culture and also serve as Vice-Chair for TOLive.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the local municipal election candidates that we could find contact information for to send us in profiles of themselves and why they are running for office. We present this information to help voters make an informed decision. Please note that among the eight Council candidates in Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest, we received the profiles and information sent to us from Gary Crawford, Corey David, Parthi Kandavel, Philip Mills and Kevin Rupasinghe. Also running for Councillor in Ward 20 are Malik Ahmad, Sharif Ahmed and Lorenzo Berardinetti.