Toronto Votes 2022: Ward 19 Beaches-East York Councillor candidate Steve Thompson profile

Steve Thompson is running for the Councillor position in Ward 19 Beaches-East York in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

STEVE THOMPSON – Ward 19 Beaches-East York candidate for Councillor

The Beaches-East York community has always been home to me, and I am devoted to the community. I live by Balmy Beach with my wife raising our five-year-old daughter. Improving the community is my motivation to run.

I pledge to work hard for Beaches-East York and to treat everyone fairly and with respect. To serve our community, I will use my skills in team building and interpersonal relations to build a dedicated team that engages proactively and responds to the needs of our community. We will ensure that everyone in our community feels not only heard, but also respected.

The environment, our safety and wellbeing, and housing will be my top priorities at City Hall while always checking in with the constituents to make their voices heard. I will make sure to work with a team of experts and reach out to get many different perspectives to ensure full consideration when new initiatives are put forth.

I want a community that works for everyone. I will prioritise safety for non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians while also looking to improve traffic flow in and out of our communities. Updating lane use to ensure better traffic flow and improving timing on the traffic lights will reduce needless idling and help the environment. We need more exits off the northbound DVP before Bloor and to prioritize more Lakeshore lanes from Carlaw to downtown sooner.

We need to increase support for those who suffer from addiction and mental health struggles. Too many families in this community have been dealing with these issues and I will work for those families to get them the support they need. I believe that if we increase our support for addiction and mental heath programs, it will have a beneficial impact on the whole community.

Vote Steve Thompson for Councillor.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beach Metro Community News asked the candidates to send us in their profiles and why they are running for office. We present the above to our readers in the hopes you can learn more about the candidates running in the Oct. 24 municipal election and that this information will help inform your vote.