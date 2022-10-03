Police seek help locating missing man, 54, last seen in East York

Martin Iserhoff, 54, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9:05 p.m., in the Pape and Sammon avenues area. Police said he might be making his way to Longlac, Ontario.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who last seen in East York.

Martin Iserhoff, 54, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9:05 p.m., in the Pape and Sammon avenues area.

He is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a protruding stomach. He was wearing a blue New York Yankees baseball cap, a dark blue sweater, a black sweater, blue jeans, and black running shoes. he was carrying a navy blue or black Flying V guitar without a case.

In a tweet on the night of Sunday, Oct. 2, police said he may be making his way to Longlac, Ontario.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS 8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com.