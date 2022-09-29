Variety Village hosts Ron’s Gone Wrong outdoor Roll-in Movie Night on Sept. 30

Ron's Gone Wrong will be shown outdoors on a 21-foot inflatable screen at Variety Village's Roll-in Movie Night on Sept. 30. The event is a fundraiser for Variety Village and the Scarborough Health Network Foundation.

Variety Village in southwest Scarborough is inviting the community to take in a movie under the stars on the night of Friday, Sept. 30.

The Roll-in Movie Night will raise funds for both Variety Village and the Scarborough Health Network Foundation.

The movie screened will be the 2021 family film Ron’s Gone Wrong, by Locksmith Animation. The movie tells the story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device. Ron’s malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship.

The film will be shown outdoors at Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave. east of Birchmount Road, on a 21-foot inflatable screen.

The event is sponsored by Spin Master. The movie begins at 7:15 p.m. A Paw Patrol episode will be screened at 6:45 p.m.

Gates open to the area where the movie will be shown at 6 p.m. and there will be pre-show entertainment provided by Spin Master, including an immersive Future of Play activation in which families can explore STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) principles behind popular toys by diving into fun and interactive activities.

Those attending are reminded to bring their own chairs, comfortable seating, to dress warmly and bring a big blanket.

Tickets are $5 per person, with those under three being admitted for free. The ticket includes admission and a loot bag.

There is free parking for those attending at nearby Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

The event is fully accessible. In case of bad weather, the movie will be moved indoors at Variety Village.

Proceeds will help purchase medical equipment and provide opportunities for children with disabilities in sport and recreation.

For more information, please go to https://varietyontario.ca/movienight/