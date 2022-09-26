Police seek help finding missing woman, 19, last seen near Coxwell and Dundas on Sept. 5

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 19-year-old woman last seen in the East Toronto area.
According to a police news release issued on the night of Sept. 25, Pauline Rutherford, 19, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 5, in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East.
She is described as being five-feet, four-inches to five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 90 to 100 pounds, with shoulder length blonde hair.
No clothing description was available, police said in the release. A photo with the police press release can be seen by going to https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/54021/
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477), or at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!