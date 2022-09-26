Police seek help finding missing woman, 19, last seen near Coxwell and Dundas on Sept. 5

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 19-year-old woman last seen in the East Toronto area.

According to a police news release issued on the night of Sept. 25, Pauline Rutherford, 19, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 5, in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East.

She is described as being five-feet, four-inches to five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 90 to 100 pounds, with shoulder length blonde hair.

No clothing description was available, police said in the release. A photo with the police press release can be seen by going to https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/54021/

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477), or at https://www.222tips.com