Deja Views; Six years bring changes to the northwest corner of Kingston and Main

Photo above shows the northwest corner of Kingston Road and Main Street in 2016. Inset photo shows the same view in 2022. Photos by David Van Dyke.

There are just six years between these two images. If the walls could talk in the century-old house on the northwest corner of Main Street and Kingston Road (which I took the top photo of in 2016), it would have had a lot to say.

You see, at the turn of the century Kingston and Main was the second most popular intersection in all of Toronto.

It was the east entry point of all travellers and farmers coming into the big city.

