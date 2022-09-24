Police seek male and female suspects who stole television in break-in near Main and Gerrard

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an investigation into a break-in that took place in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area earlier this week.
Police allege that on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:01 a.m., two suspects broke into a building in the area and stole a large flat-screen television.
The first suspect is described as a white male, six-feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark-coloured toque, a light-coloured hooded sweater, dark pants, white running shoes and had a cross-body bag with reflective stripes.
The second suspect is described as a white female with a slim build and long blonde hair. She was wearing a light-coloured toque, light-coloured hooded sweater, shorts, and sandals.
Police have released a surveillance camera image of the suspects. The image can be viewed at https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/54001/
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
