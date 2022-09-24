Community Centre 55’s Annual Car Show set for Sunday at Bob Acton Park

Cars are seen on display during the Community Centre 55 classic car show in September of 2021 at Bob Acton Park. This year's show is set for the park on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Centre 55 will be hosting its Annual Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The show will take place at Bob Acton Park, which is located at 45 William Hancox Ave., (northeast of Main Street and Gerrard Street East). The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with classic cars on display in the park, there will also be food and drinks available for sale at the show.

Admission is free for those coming to the park to see the cars.

Prizes will be awarded at the car show.

For more information on the show, including how to have your classic car be on display, please contact Jade at Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113 or jade@centre55.com