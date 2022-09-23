Waverley Road Street Sale on Saturday will help raise funds for Aurora House

A Street Sale on Waverley Road, south of Queen Street East, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale is helping to raise funds for Aurora House, which provides shelter and support to women victims of abuse and exploitation.

Waverley Road residents are inviting the community to take part in their second annual Street Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24, to help raise funds for charity.

The sale will take place on Waverley Road, south of Queen Street East, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The street sale will feature deals on a wide variety of items including household goods, clothing, collectibles, toys and more.

Residents of the street who are selling items will donate a portion of their proceeds to Aurora House, a Toronto-based organization providing shelter and support to women victims of abuse and exploitation in Canada.

While the location of the house is not revealed for safety reasons, the organization is linked to the Toronto United Mennonite Church and the Mennonite New Life Centre of Toronto (MNLCT) which are located on Queen Street East in the Beach.

The organization’s mission statement is “To provide community-based housing and support services with the aim of empowering people who have been trafficked and exploited in Canada to thrive in society.”

Aurora House provides housing and flexible services based on the individual needs of the survivors, and offers support for trafficking victims in a transition to independent living.

For more information on Aurora House, please go to https://www.aurorahouse.ca/