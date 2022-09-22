Beaches Recreation Centre hosts open house, dance on Saturday to celebrate 50th anniversary

The Beaches Recreation Centre opened in 1972 and will celebrate its 50th birthday with a number of events on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The centre, located at 6 Williamson Rd., has been a community hub since 1972.

This Saturday’s celebrations will include an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the centre. There will also be a barbecue taking place during the open house, and games and activities for children.

On the evening of Sept. 24, a dance is planned featuring a live band and DJ. The dance is being organized by the Beaches Recreation Centre Advisory Committee.

Tickets for the dance are $50 a pair and can be purchased at the open house or in advance from an Advisory Council member.

For more information on this Saturday’s celebrations, please call the centre at 416-392-0740 or go online to the Advisory Council’s Facebook page.