Beaches Terry Fox Run set for this morning at Woodbine Beach Park

Runners start off the 2019 Beaches Terry Fox Run in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

A reminder that the Beaches Terry Fox Run takes place this morning, Sunday, Sept. 18.

The will be the 42nd Terry Fox Run, and it is back this year as an in-person event after going virtual for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The run takes place on Sunday, Sept. 18, along the Boardwalk at Woodbine Beach, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the run begins at 8:30 a.m. in Woodbine Beach Park.

The event offers the option to do it in person or virtually so that everybody can participate. People can decide to do a five-kilometre walk or run or a 10-kilometre bike loop.

Terry Fox ran 5,373 kilometres across six provinces in 143 days (from April 12 to Sept. 1 in 1980) to raise money for cancer research. He had to stop the run as the cancer he had returned. Fox died in June of 1981 at the age of 22.

Today, his legacy lives on, having raised more than $850 million since 1980, and bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians dealing with cancer.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in and fundraise for today’s run as all of the money goes towards supporting cancer research through the Terry Fox Foundation. T

he Beaches Terry Fox Run route is accessible for people cycling, with strollers, or using wheelchairs.

To register or for more information, please go to https://terryfox.org/