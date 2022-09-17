Eddie The Eagle on screen tonight at The Beach BIA’s outdoor movie in Kew Gardens

The movie Eddie The Eagle will be shown outdoors tonight at Kew Gardens park in the Beach.

A summer tradition, the movies were extended into September this year in order to make up for a number of earlier rainouts.

The movie will begin at sunset, and activities will start in the park about an hour before then.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for sitting on.

The final outdoor movie of the season will be shown on the night of Saturday, Sept. 24, and it will be the film Yesterday.