Police seek identity of man in alleged indecent exposure incident in southwest Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man being sought in connection with an indecent exposure investigation in southwest Scarborough.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, at 12 p.m., officers from 41 Division responded to a radio call for an indecent exposure in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area.
According to police, a woman was outside a house in the area when an unknown man allegedly approached her, engaged her in conversation and then exposed himself to her.
The man is described as age 30 to 40, six-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a light coloured shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a black bag.
Police have released an image of the man in an effort to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
