Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II available to be signed at East York Civic Centre

A condolence book for residents to sign in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is available this week at the East York Civic Centre.

In the week after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, many are still mourning.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.

Local residents wishing to extend sympathies to the Royal family in honour of the late Queen are invited to sign a book of condolences at a number of City of Toronto municipal offices including the East York Civic Centre

“My deepest condolences. Thank you for your life of service,” said one resident’s message written in the East York centre’s book.

Any East Toronto resident who wants to send their own personal message to the Queen in this period of mourning can do so by signing the condolence books that are located in the lobbies of the East York Civic Centre, Scarborough Civic Centre, Toronto City Hall, North York Civic Centre, Etobicoke Civic Centre, York Civic Centre and Metro Hall. All Locations will be open from Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Also, an online message centre has been set up by the federal government for mourners who cannot sign condolences in person.

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held in London, England on Monday, Sept. 19. The day has been declared a National Day of Mourning by the Government of Canada.

“There will be several commemorations on September 19 at 1 p.m. in Toronto and throughout Canada as we join people throughout the Commonwealth in mourning the long reign of The Queen,” said the City of Toronto’s website.

“These include:

Minute Bells will toll 96 times to mark the late Queen’s age starting at 1 p.m.at from the Tower at Old City Hall.

TTC vehicles and City of Toronto Ferries will pause for 96 seconds in memory of the late Queen, at 1 p.m. Ferries will sound their horns at the start and end of the tribute.

“These initiatives coincide with the Provincial Moment of Silence which will be observed throughout Ontario on September 19 at 1 p.m. and are based on the City of Toronto’s custom and tradition,” said the city’s website.