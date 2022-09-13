Danforth East Arts Fair back in East Lynn Park this weekend after two-year absence

There will be artists, entertainers, food and children's activities at the Danforth East Arts Fair in East Lynn Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Danforth East Arts Fair is back in East Lynn Park this coming weekend after not taking place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair features the works of a number of local artist in the park, which is located on the south side of Danforth Avenue, just west of Woodbine Avenue.

Hours for the fair are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Admission is free. The fair is presented by the Danforth East Community Association (DECA).

This year’s show will feature the works of a wide variety of artists and crafters, along with activities for children, musical entertainment, and food options from a number of vendors.

Some of the food vendors taking part in this weekend’s Danforth East Arts Fair include Stock in Trade, The Pop Stand, Sunnyside Waffles, and Celena’s Bakery.

Scheduled entertainers over the weekend include James Dunbar and the NuJu2! From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday; King Davis from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday; The Foragers from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; Ferris & Pritchard from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; Reo Reilly from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday; Copeland Avenue Porch Pirates from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday; and The Macgregor Two from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, dance performances by Pegaus (noon to 12:30 p.m.); and City Dance Arts (from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.) are slated.

Those attending the fair are also encouraged to vote on the People’s Choice Award for artists taking part.

For more information on this weekend’s Danforth East Arts Fair, please go to https://deca.to/artsfair/