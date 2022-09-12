Gathering Sparks opens Acoustic Harvest concert season on Sept. 17 at St. Paul’s United Church

Eve Goldberg and Jane Lewis are Gathering Sparks. They will perform at Acoustic Harvest's first concert of the season on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Acoustic Harvest is set to begin its fall series of concerts this coming Saturday in southwest Scarborough.

The first concert of the season will be Gathering Sparks on Saturday, Sept. 17.

All concerts take place at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St., in the Kingston and Midland roads area. Performances begin at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Gathering Sparks is the “graceful collision of Eve Goldberg and Jane Lewis—musical friends who blend tight harmonies, finely crafted songs, and a love of participatory singing to create an intimate and uplifting experience,” said the duo’s website.

Their musical approach embraces folk, pop, blues and gospel influences tastefully played on acoustic guitar, piano, accordion, and ukulele.

Their debut six-song CD was nominated for a 2014 Canadian Folk Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year.

“Whether they are belting it out a capella style, tugging on your heartstrings with a folky original, crooning a jazzy swing tune, or getting into the spirit with a gospel-inflected singalong, Gathering Sparks performances make fans out of listeners with their stellar harmonies and fine musicianship,” said the website

Also slated to perform this year as part of the Acoustic Harvest concert series are The Friends of Fiddler’s Green (Grit Laskin, Ian Robb, Ian Bell and Alistair Brown) on Oct. 1; The Annual Healing Garden Fundraising Musicfest on Oct. 29; John Prince and A Piece of the Rock on Nov. 19; and The Magpies on Dec. 10.

Tickets for concerts must be purchased in advance as walk-ins are not permitted.

For ticket information on Acoustic Harvest concerts please go to the website at https://www.acousticharvest.ca/