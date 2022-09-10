The Beach BIA to screen Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as Saturday night’s outdoor movie in Kew Gardens

The Beach BIA's outdoor movie for the night of Saturday, Sept. 10 will be Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,

The Beach BIA has extended its outdoor movie nights at Kew Gardens park into September.

The extension has been made to make up for a number of rainouts during the summer run of outdoor movies at the park.

Movie nights in Kew Gardens will now be on Saturdays.

The movie will begin at sunset, and activities will start in the park about an hour before then.

Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for sitting on.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Eddie The Eagle will be shown; and on Saturday, Sept. 24, the movie will be Yesterday.