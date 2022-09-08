Police seek help identifying woman who was found deceased near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street

An artist's rendition has been released in an effort to help police identify a woman who was found deceased on July 23 in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a woman who was found deceased in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area in July.

The woman was found on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police said in a news release issued on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Investigators have been unsuccessful in identifying her.

She is described as having a light complexion, thin build, short brown hair, and light coloured eyes. She has no tattoos or notable scars.

Police said she was wearing multiple layers with the external being dark denim jeans, blue denim jacket, blue zip-up sweater with a hood, long sleeve dark coloured olive shirt, grey with black running shoes.

Recently the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and Office of the Chief Coroner, with the assistance of both the Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, undertook artist renditions. Hopefully the rendition will help someone recognize her and bring some resolution to both her family and the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7411, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at https://www.222tips.com