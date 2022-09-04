Dog-only swims at number of city’s outdoor pools in East Toronto set for Sunday

Dog-only swims are set for a number of City of Toronto outdoor pools on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 4, prior to being closed for the season.

As the City of Toronto prepares to close outdoor pools for the summer this Labour Day long weekend, residents living near Blantyre Park (180 Fallingbrook Rd.), Greenwood Park (150 Greenwood Ave), Kiwanis Outdoor Pool (375 Cedarvale Ave.) and Monarch Park (115 Felstead Ave.) are invited to bring their furry friends for a free dog-only swim on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Other locations offering this free swim session are Halbert Park (24 Rockwood Dr.), High Park (1873 Bloor St. W.), Lambton – Kingsway Outdoor Pool (37 Marquis Ave.), Rotary Outdoor Pool (25 Eleventh St.) and Stanley Park South, (700 Wellington St. W.)

The sessions are scheduled for two hours from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

An adult age 18 or over is required to accompany any dog participating in the swims with a maximum of two dogs allowed per person. People under the age of 18 are also welcome to spectate from the side but no person is allowed in the pool for safety reasons.

Dog owners are required to bring a proof of rabies vaccination for their pets.

This weekend marks the last days of the outdoor swim season in the City of Toronto as most outdoor pools will close up on either Sept. 4 or 5.

However, all hope isn’t lost for anyone who misses the opportunity to let their pooch swim in a city pool this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Riverdale Park East, at 550 Broadview Ave., will host one more dog-only swim with identical rules and times to the others.

As part of the dog-swim events, the City of Toronto is encouraging those who attend to bring donations of peanut butter, freeze-dried treats (liver, chicken, beef) and dog toys.

Along with the dog-swim on Sept. 11, the Riverdale Park East pool will also be open for public swimming through until Sept. 11. The Donald D. Summerville pool at the foot of Woodbine Avenue will also stay open until Sept. 11.

For more information on public swimming, please go to the city’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/swimming/#location=&lat=&lng=