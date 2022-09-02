Police seek help locating missing woman, 53, last seen in East York

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen earlier this week in East York.
Police said in a news release issued yesterday that Adella John, 53, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 29, in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.
She is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, with a slim build. She was wearing a floral shirt, black pants, and was carrying a Walmart bag.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 33 Division at 416-808-3300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
