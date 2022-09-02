Police seek help locating missing woman, 53, last seen in East York

Adella John, 53, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 29, in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen earlier this week in East York.

Police said in a news release issued yesterday that Adella John, 53, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 29, in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area.

She is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, with a slim build. She was wearing a floral shirt, black pants, and was carrying a Walmart bag.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 33 Division at 416-808-3300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com