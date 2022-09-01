Man sought in connection with alleged sexual assault in store near Danforth and Broadview

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in an alleged sexual assault in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area last week.
According to police, a man approached a woman inside a store in the area on Friday, Aug. 26. The man allegedly made contact with the woman in an inappropriate manner.
Police have released an image of the man and said they are concerned there may be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!