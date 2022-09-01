Man sought in connection with alleged sexual assault in store near Danforth and Broadview

Toronto police are looking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a store in the Broadview and Danforth area on Friday, Aug. 26.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in an alleged sexual assault in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area last week.

According to police, a man approached a woman inside a store in the area on Friday, Aug. 26. The man allegedly made contact with the woman in an inappropriate manner.

Police have released an image of the man and said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com