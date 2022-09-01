East Toronto Dodgers take Under-13 Toronto Baseball Association Select Championship

The East Toronto Dodgers recently won the Under-13 Toronto Baseball Association (TBA) East Select Championship.

The Dodgers beat the Leaside Leafs 5-2 in the championship game.

It was the first TBA championship title for an East Toronto team in a number of years.

Members of the champion Under-13 East Toronto Dodgers are: Rory Thornton, Cale Yeo, Daniel McCarthy, Elliot Buchholz, Finlay Johnston, George Sherwood, Isaac Charters, Jackson Poag, Jesse Cho, Jieon Yeung, Owen Forrest, Harrison Hughs, and Sean Campbell. Coaches are Adam Buchholz, Shawn Thornton, Kevin McCarthy, Craig Johnson and Dan Campbell.