The Karate Kid is The Beach BIA’s outdoor movie for tonight at Kew Gardens

The Beach BIA’s outdoor movie for tonight at Kew Gardens park is original version of The Karate Kid starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

It will be the 1984 version of the movie starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

The movie will begin at sunset, and activities will start in the park about an hour before then.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for sitting on.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

Due to a number of rainouts in July and early August, The Beach BIA has extended its summer movie showings into September, with screenings now slated for Saturday nights in Kew Gardens.

Here is the outdoor movie schedule for September:

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Eddie The Eagle

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Yesterday

For more information on the outdoor movie nights and other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO