Beaches Lacrosse girls win Provincial A Division Championship

The Beaches Lacrosse girls Under-15 Blues team recently won the gold medal at the Provincial A Division Championship Tournament.
The Beaches girls won all four of the games they played at the tournament.
In the championship game, Beaches beat Kitchener-Waterloo United 7-1.
Beaches started the tourney’s round-robin with a win over the Owen Sound North Stars (6-3) and a tie with the Halton Hills Bulldogs (5-5). In the semifinal game, the Beaches Blues beat the Oshawa Lady Blue Knights 6-3.
Along with the provincial gold medal, girls Beaches Lacrosse teams also brought home a number of other medals from the Ontario championships.
The Under-15 C Team and the Under-19 teams won silver medals. The Under-11 and the Under-15 B Team won bronze medals.
