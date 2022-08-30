Man, 63, wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault in Crescent Town area

Toronto police are looking for a 63-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault in East Toronto on the weekend.
According to police, a man attended a woman’s residence in the Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road area on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Police allege the man sexually assaulted the woman.
William Francis Cole, 63, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault/choking.
He is described as five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a goatee.
Cole is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area.
Police said he is considered violent and dangerous. If anyone locates him, police are warning the public not to approach him but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
