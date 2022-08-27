Toronto Beaches reach semifinals of Minto Cup but fall to Edmonton Miners

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team took part in the Minto Cup this week in Brampton.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team has wrapped up what was its best season ever with an appearance in the semifinals of the Canadian championships this week.

Playing in the Minto Cup tourney (which determines the top Junior A lacrosse team in Canada) Toronto Beaches lost in the semifinal game to end their season on the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Edmonton Miners beat the Beaches 20-12 in the semifinal match played at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

The Minto Cup winner will now be determined in a best-of-three series between the Miners and the Whitby Warriors. That series begins Saturday, Aug. 27, night in Brampton.

Toronto Beaches opened the first round of the Minto Cup with a 9-7 win over the Victoria Shamrocks. In the second game of the first round, Beaches beat the Miners 9-8. In the final game of the first round, Beaches lost to Whitby 9-5.

Whitby’s perfect record of three wins and no losses gave them a bye in the Minto Cup finals, and set up Thursday’s semifinal between the Beaches and Miners.

On the team’s Facebook page, Toronto Beaches said thanks to their players and fans for a history-making season.

“A season that none of us will forget…A missive thank you to our Beaches Family, who made this incredible journey an absolute joy. Thank you to our players, coaches and staff for their hard work this summer,” said the Facebook post. “We’ll be back.”

This was the first appearance in the Minto Cup ever for Toronto Beaches, and it came on the heels of their best regular season record in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League.

For more on Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse, please visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA/

To follow the results from the Minto Cup final series, please go to https://www.themintocup.com/