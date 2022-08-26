Historic walking tour along Main Street set for this Saturday afternoon

Calvary Baptist Church will be one of the stops on the walking tour of Main Street being led by Beach historian Gene Domagala on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 27.

By GENE DOMAGALA

I will be leading an historic walk along Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m.

Participants are asked to meet at the northwest of Main Street and Danforth Avenue just prior to the start time.

There will be many sites that we will be visiting on this walk.

We will also be talking about some of the events that have taken place along Main Street, and area, over the years that should be of interest to local residents and visitors.

For example, did you know that some sections of Main Street were once part of Dawes Road?

It is called Main Street because it was the main street of East Toronto, from 1888 to 1908.

The actual route of Main Street is north of Danforth Avenue, but it once went south all the way to Williamson Road in the Beach. It was even planned to go all the way to Queen Street East as Main Street at one time.

Just to the northwest of Main and Danforth was the location of the Newmarket Track where the Queen’s Plate horse race was held.

Main Street was also home to one of the first YMCA’s and a library more than 100 years ago.

Also, the largest railroad freight yards in the province were once located to the northeast of what is now Main Street and Gerrard Street East.

There was also a huge bakery in the area, along with many churches, theatres and even a golf course.

One of the best and most interesting and artistic works of stained glass is at the Calvary Baptist Church on Main Street, at the northwest corner of Benlamond Avenue.

Our walk will also talk about the origins or street names in the area, including Lyall Avenue.

Bring your walking shoes and be prepared for the weather as we will going on with the show (rain, or shine or snow).

Historically yours!