The Rose Picnic celebrates premium wine, food, fashion and more today at Woodbine Park

The Rosé Picnic will be celebrating premium wines, food, fashion and more on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Woodbine Park in the Beach.

The event takes place from noon to 10 p.m. and is billed as “Canada’s largest premium festival and picnic,” according to its website at https://rosepicnic.com/

Along with wine, other drinks, food, entertainment, music and fashion, The Rosé Picnic also promises those attending an experience in which they can “join over 5,000 guests to sip an assortment of fabulous rosé wines, savour curated gourmet food pairings from local celebrity chefs, experience 30+ Instagram worthy brand activations for the most epic selfies, and the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive VIP experiences with your besties.”

Organizers said on their website that Woodbine Park will be transformed into a sea of pink and white for the festival.

Individual tickets and VIP tables are being sold for the event at prices starting at $49.10, not including taxes, for general admission.

For more information on the ticket prices at The Rosé Picnic, including VIP access passes and other options, please visit the website at https://rosepicnic.com/