Olivia Newton-John to be remembered at outdoor showing of movie Grease tonight in Kew Gardens park

The late Olivia Newton-John will be remembered as the movie Grease will be screened tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 17) at Kew Gardens park in the Beach.

The outdoor movie night is presented by The Beach BIA.

Grease was always the movie slated to be shown tonight, but the evening will take on special significance given the death on Aug. 8 of Newton-John who plays the starring role of Sandy in the iconic movie.

Released in 1978, Grease has become a film loved by generations of movie goers. The film also stars John Travolta.

As part of the celebrations of Newton-John and the movie Grease, which is set in the 1950s, organizers said those attending are invited to wear clothing from the era or that characters in the movie are known for wearing. There will also be 1950s music playing and other events prior to the start of the movie.

The movie will be begin at sunset, and activities will start in the park about an hour before then.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for sitting on.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

Remaining outdoor movies slated for Kew Gardens this August are:

• Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Sing.

• Wednesday, Aug. 31 – Karate Kid.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO