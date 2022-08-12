Police seek public’s help finding missing man, 33, last seen near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing man.
Cavin Rawlins, 33, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 9:30 p.m., in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area.
He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with a thin to muscular build, and has short black hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt, grey shorts, and colourful Jordan slippers when last seen.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
UPDATE: Police announced early this afternoon that the missing man has been located.
