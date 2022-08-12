Police seek public’s help finding missing man, 33, last seen near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues

Cavin Rawlins, 33, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 9:30 p.m., in the Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing man.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with a thin to muscular build, and has short black hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt, grey shorts, and colourful Jordan slippers when last seen.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

UPDATE: Police announced early this afternoon that the missing man has been located.