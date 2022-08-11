Bike for Kids ride in support of the Meagan Bebenek Foundation and pediatric brain tumour research set to start Saturday in East Toronto

Sean Squires, left, and Nir Meltzer, right, will lead the 150-kilometre Bike for Kids ride from Toronto to Niagara Falls on Saturday, Aug. 13. The ride raises funds for the Meagan Bebenek Foundation. It will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, from the Mayfair club on Lake Shore Boulevard East. Photo: Gord Cheong, Meagan Bebenek Foundation.

By QITING WANG

Bike For Kids, a 150-kilometre bike ride from Toronto to Niagara Falls, takes place this Saturday, Aug. 13. And it begins in East Toronto.

The Bike For Kids event, presented by the Meagan Bebenek Foundation, will help raise critical funds for pediatric brain tumour research.

The riders will be departing from the Mayfair Clubs Lakeshore, 801 Lake Shore Blvd. E., this Saturday at 8 a.m.

The Meagan Bebenek Foundation, a Toronto charity that leads many programs year-round to advance pediatric brain tumour research, life-saving treatments and therapies, has raised more than $6 million. Pediatric brain tumours are the leading cause of cancerous deaths in children in Canada.

Childhood cancer is consistently underfunded, accounting for only five per cent of all cancer research funding in Canada, said the foundation.

Denise Bebenek, founder of Meagan Bebenek Foundation, has been addressing the lack of funding for pediatric brain tumour research after her five-year-old daughter, Meagan, died due to an inoperable brain tumour.

Nir Meltzer and Sean Squires, founders of Bike For Kids, will lead this year’s ride and also mark the fifth anniversary of completing their 6,500-kilometres Bike For Kids cross-Canada ride.

“This is such a special ride for us and we are thrilled to lead this year’s Bike For Kids in support of an organization that means so much to us and to so many others,” said Meltzer in a press release.

“As we embark on the fifth anniversary of our cross-Canada ride, we encourage everyone to either support a rider or think about how they can get their community involved in an activity to help make a difference in the lives of children suffering from brain tumours.”

This year’s 150-kilometre ride is also in honour of the distance Meltzer and Squires travelled each day during their ride in 2017.

There will be three checkpoints and planned stops for riders to refuel and recharge on Saturday.

The Beaches Ride Send-off is at 8 a.m. at Mayfair Lakeshore – 801 Lakeshore Blvd. E.

The Etobicoke Ride Stop 1 is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at 16 Hilo Rd.

The Oakville Ride Stop 2 is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Croissant Express Bakery – 325 Lakeshore Rd. E.

The Grimsby Ride Stop 3 is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Station 1 Coffee House – 28 Main St. E.

The Niagara Falls Ride Finish is planned for 5:30 p.m. at Firemen’s Park – 2275 Dorchester Rd.

For more info on the Meagen Bebeneck Foundation, please go to https://www.meaganshug.com

For more info on Bike For Kids and how you can take part in the event or make a donation, please go to https://meaganshug.crowdchange.ca/16151