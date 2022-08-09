East End Arts seeks volunteers for upcoming Nuit Blanche East Danforth Hub event

The Nuit Blanche East Danforth Hub takes place along Danforth Avenue from 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 through until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Volunteers are now being south to help with the event.

The Nuit Blanche East Danforth Hub is seeking local volunteers to help with the upcoming October event.

East End Arts is coordinating displays for local Nuit Blanche exhibits along Danforth Avenue which will take place from 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 through until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The theme for the East Danforth Hub is The Space Between Us.

“We’re so excited that Nuit Blanche Toronto will be coming to East Danforth for its second time! It will take a village of passionate community members to support the East Danforth Nuit Blanche Hub from sunset to sunrise on the first weekend of October in 2022,” said East End Arts in putting out the call for volunteers.

The deadline to apply to be a volunteer for the Nuit Blanche East Danforth Hub is Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Volunteers are needed for numerous roles including accessibility assistants, information ambassadors, project facilitators, social media ambassadors, and ushers.

The Nuit Blanche East Danforth Hub exhibits will be on display along Danforth Avenue between Woodbine and Greenwood avenues.

The volunteer time commitment will be for the 12 hours the event takes place.

Those volunteering will also be required to attend a two-hour training session on Sept. 15 at St. Matthew’s Clubhouse in Riverdale Park, 450 Broadview Ave.

For more details on the volunteer position and how to apply, please go to https://eastendarts.ca/volunteer-with-nuit-blanche-2022/?mc_cid=3867035f48&mc_eid=63790d97a3