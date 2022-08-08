Nominations for 2022 Beach Citizen of the Year sought

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Beach Citizen of the Year.
Do you know someone who has worked hard over a period of time to improve life in the Beach community, has had an impact on a broad spectrum of community members, has made a tangible contribution over a long period of time and has inspired others to participate more in community life? Now is the time to nominate them for Beach Citizen of the Year.
Please note that the award is for a person who volunteers their time, not someone in a paid position.
Nomination forms are available at https://beachcitizenaward.org/ and at https://www.centre55.com/
Nominations should be sent to Beach Citizen of the Year, Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., Toronto, ON, M4E 2V6. They can also be emailed to jade@centre55.com.
Deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
