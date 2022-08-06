Paws in the Park set for Saturday, Aug. 6, in Woodbine Park

The Toronto Humane Society's Paws in the Park event takes place at Woodbine Park in the Beach on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual event, which like many others had to put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrates all things dogs and is a fundraiser for the Toronto Humane Society.

The event features a wide variety of activities, contests, refreshments, and items for purchase from vendors.

Paws in the Park goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodbine Park which is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

Along with the vendors selling dog-related treats, items and equipment, there will be a dog fashion show, silent auction, dog training demonstrations, kids activities, and even a beer garden by Leslieville’s Black Lab Brewing.

Along with food trucks providing refreshment and snacks for people, there will also be a food truck dedicated to treats for dogs.

Those attending should know that Paws in the Park is a major fundraiser for the Toronto Humane Society.

“Paws in the Park provides a significant portion of our annual operating costs and helps us keep our doors open for the next animals in desperate need of our assistance,” said the Toronto Humane Society in a press release. “Help us raise money and continue improving the lives of animals.”

For more information on Paws in the Park and on how you donate to the Toronto Humane Society, please go to https://paws.torontohumanesociety.com/