Yesterday is tonight’s Beach BIA outdoor movie in Kew Gardens

The movie Yesterday will be shown outdoors tonight at Kew Gardens park in the Beach.

The Beach BIA’s outdoor movie in Kew Gardens for tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 3) is Yesterday.

The movies will be shown on Wednesday nights throughout the summer at the park, which is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The family-themed movies will begin at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens for the remainder of the summer is as follows:

• Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Yesterday.

• Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Mrs. Doubtfire.

• Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Grease.

• Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Sing.

• Wednesday, Aug. 31 – Karate Kid.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO