Holiday Monday celebration set for today at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, at 9 Dawes Rd., hosts a Hawaiian-themed holiday Monday event today from 1 to 7 p.m.

Events are set for the clubroom and parking lot and will include a horseshoe tournament, entertainment, DJ David spinning tunes, food including pulled pork sandwiches, a Tiki bar with special drinks and prizes for best costumes.

For more information, please contact Branch 11 at 416-699-1353.