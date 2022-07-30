Jazz Vespers featuring Chris Gale and band Hector set for Hope United Church today

Chris Gale and his band Hector perform at Jazz Vespers today at 5 p.m. at Hope United Church.

On Saturday, July 30 at 5 p.m, a Jazz Vespers concert will take place at Hope United Church.

The concert is presented by Toronto-based saxophonist Chris Gale with his group Hector, featuring Ted Quinlan (guitar), Jeff McLeod (Hammond B3 organ) and Chris Wallace (drums). The group recently released the album Uncharted.

Gale is a composer, and educator whose driving style and rich tone can be heard on hundreds of recordings.

He has performed with Colin James, Michael Kaeshammer, Blue Rodeo, Jeff Healy, Arkells, Ron Sexsmith, Brandi Disterheft, Johnny Reid, The Powder Blues Band and more.

Gale is also a member of The Worst Pop Band Ever and Gordon Mowat’s Skeleton Crew.

The concert will be in the “acoustically superb” Sanctuary of Hope United Church which is located on the northwest corner of Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

The concert is presented as a free-will offering in support of the church.

Financial support for Jazz Vespers at Hope United Church comes from an United Church Fresh Expressions grant.

For more information on the concert and other events at Hope United, please contact the church at 416-691-9682 or by email at HopeUnitedChurch@gmail.com