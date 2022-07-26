Beacher Lisa Sanguedolce opens The Lactation Cookie Company to help breastfeeding mothers

Beach resident Lisa Sanguedolce, shown with her son Julian, is the founder of Le Dolci Bakery & Culinary Classroom and The Lactation Cookie Company. Photo: Submitted.

By QITING WANG

Beach resident Lisa Sanguedolce, founder of Le Dolci Bakery & Culinary Classroom and The Lactation Cookie Company, first created lactation cookies to help support her own breastfeeding journey and then realized that other new moms would also benefit from the cookies.

The Lactation Cookie Company is owned, managed and staffed by a team of women. The cookies are made with ingredients filled with vitamins, minerals and nutrients which support breastfeeding mothers in their lactation journeys.

When Sanguedolce had her own child in 2018, she searched for lactation cookies to help with milk supply. They were not available in Canada, but could only find a couple options that were in the United States, so she drove two hours to buy them.

When she told her bakery team what she did they said: “What? Why would you drive there, we have a bakery that will just make you some.”

With more than 13 years of professional baking and bakery ownership experience, Sanguedolce with her team decided to create the ultimate lactation cookie that would be easy, convenient, healthy and delicious for breastfeeding moms.

The Lactation Cookies have unique ingredients, galactagogues, which is a special category of ingredients such as oats, brewers yeast and flax seeds which aid in the production of breast milk. Oats will help to slow down the absorption of carbohydrates into the bloodstream and prevent spikes in blood sugar levels; brewers yeast helps boost energy, support the immune system and increase the production of milk; and flax seeds provide essential vitamins for a healthy immune system.

“Especially if you’re breastfeeding, you’re super hungry. So you need extra calories and food to help you keep going,” said Sanguedolce.

She also had the passion for supporting breastfeeding education, encouraging new mothers to start their breastfeeding journey and empower them to breastfeed anywhere without feeling judged. From her firsthand view she said that breastfeeding a child can be one of the most rewarding and beautiful experiences, but it can also be extremely challenging at times.

“Breastfeeding has so many health benefits for the baby and the mother. It’s such a special bond and time in a mother’s life and a child’s life.” Said Sanguedolce.

In the future, Sanguedolce wants to create in-person education sessions and host workshops with Catherine Pestl, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

When Sanguedolce was going through her extremely rough breastfeeding journey, she was able to breastfeed her son Julian successfully because of the help she received from Pestl on proper breastfeeding techniques.

“It is so hard and nobody teaches you how to do the breastfeeding technique properly,” said Sanguedolce.

She advises new moms that every little bit of support makes a difference; always ask friends, family and professionals if you need help.

Additionally, a portion of proceeds from every box of Lactation Cookies sold will go to help support breastfeeding education in North America.

The Lactation Cookies are available for shipping across Canada. For more information, please visit the website at https://thelactationcookiecompany.com/