Toronto Beaches Jr. A Lacrosse team to play remainder of ‘home’ playoff games in Pickering

“The Toronto Beaches have made another change to their home rink for the playoffs.

“The team will be playing out of Delaney & O’Brien Arena at Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex in Pickering, Ontario for the remainder of the postseason.

“Delaney & O’Brien Arena is the home of our Junior B affiliate, the West Durham Ironheads, and also plays home to the Pickering Panthers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Beaches will be in Pickering for Game 3 of our semi-final series against the Burlington Chiefs on Tuesday, July 26. Game 5, if necessary, will also take place at Delaney & O’Brien Arena on Friday, July 29.

“Beaches and West Durham Minor Players will get into games for free. Come out and catch the Beach Boys in postseason action!”

Toronto Beaches and the Burlington Chiefs are tied at one win each in their best-of-five Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) semifinal series.

Game Three of the series will be played on Tuesday, July 26, at 8 p.m. at the Delaney & O’Brien Arena, 1867 Valley Farm Rd., Pickering.

If necessary, Game Four is in Burlington at Central Arena on July 28 at 8 p.m.; and Game Five is slated for Delaney & O’Brien Arena on July 29 at 8 p.m.

Usually, Toronto Beaches play at Ted Reeve Arena but the facility was no longer available for the rest of the summer due to repair work. Plans had been announced to play at Leaside Memorial Arena as well, but those have not worked out and the move to Pickering was announced.

For updates on the Toronto Beaches series against the Burlington Chiefs, please go to https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA/

To see our earlier story previewing the series, please go to https://beachmetro.com/2022/07/23/toronto-beaches-begin-ontario-junior-lacrosse-league-semifinals-with-game-tonight-against-the-burlington-chiefs/