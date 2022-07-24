Final performances of 34th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival go today in Woodbine Park

The Larnell Lewis Band and The Joy Lapps Project will be the final performers for the 34th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival. They take the stage in Woodbine Park at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Inset photo, earlier on Sunday The Shuffle Demons are set to perform at 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 24, sees the final performances for this year’s 34th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival

The OLG Weekend Series on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park wraps up this afternoon and evening with the performances from The Mooks, Bywater Call, The Shuffle Demons and closing act The Larnell Lewis Band and The Joy Lapps Project.

Performance times will be from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today (Sunday, July 24).

The Mooks take the stage at 1:30 p.m.; then its Bywater Call at 3 p.m.; The Shuffle Demons at 5 p.m.; and The Larnell Lewis Band and The Joy Lapps Project at 6:30 p.m.

Woodbine Park is located northeast of Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, and south of Queen Street East.

For more on this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival, please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/